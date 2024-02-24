My Hero Academia Anime Director Knows How The Series Ends

My Hero Academia's final arc is playing out in the pages of its manga, as the anime prepares to explore this storyline in its upcoming seventh season. While the end is rapidly approaching, anime fans are still debating just how Class 1-A's story will come to an end. A major director for My Hero Academia's television series, and its feature-length films, has revealed that Horikoshi has spilled the beans on the series finale. On top of this reveal, the anime director shares his thoughts on the grand finale.

The director in question is Kenji Magasaki, who acts as the chief director for Studio BONES on the My Hero Academia television series. The anime director has also worked on the first three films of Deku's story in My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising, and My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission. Magasaki hasn't just worked on the UA Academy universe however, as he has been a director for the likes of Gundam Build Fighters, Monster, and Classroom Crisis. Currently, creator Kohei Horikoshi hasn't stated how many more chapters his manga series has left in the tank, though it's not outside of the realm of possibility that My Hero Academia could end this year.

(Photo: Studio Bones)

How Will My Hero Academia End?

Magasaki spilled the beans in a recent interview that Horikoshi shared how My Hero Academia ends. Here's the direct quote from the anime director himself, "I've heard from the author, Mr. Horikoshi, how the series will end. It's interesting, so I'm already excited to see how it'll be animated."

Without diving too deep into spoiler territory, the final arc has given manga readers some of the biggest battles of the shonen series to date. However the story of UA Academy ends, it is sure to end with a bang considering recent chapters. Luckily, there are still plenty of big moments for the anime adaptation to adapt. Also, there is always the possibility that the anime adaptation will cover the spin-off series, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, which could mean years more of stories in the Class 1-A universe.

What are your predictions for the series finale of My Hero Academia? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.

