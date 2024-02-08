My Hero Academia Manga Announces Last-Minute Delay

My Hero Academia has all eyes on it these days ahead of its new season. It won’t be long before Deku takes on television once again with his anime’s seventh season. Of course, the My Hero Academia manga is also thriving thanks to its recent war arcs. But if you were looking forward to a new chapter this week, well – you should know My Hero Academia was just hit with a big delay.

The update comes from the editorial team behind My Hero Academia just days before the next Weekly Shonen Jump release. It turns out a sudden illness wiped out creator Kohei Horikoshi this week, so he was unable to finish his work this week.

“Thank you for always supporting My Hero Academia. Due to the creator’s sudden illness, this issue of My Hero Academia will be suspended. To all the readers who are looking forward to it, I am sorry,” the team’s letter reads.

“My Hero Academia is featured in the table of contents in this issue… Due to the printing process, corrections could not be made in time…. Thank you very much for your continued support.”

As you can see, the decision to delay this week’s chapter of My Hero Academia was last minute. The team had even submitted the chapter launch for the magazine’s TOC, but of course, there are few things more fickle than sickness. When you feel bad, there isn’t much to do about it, and fans would rather Horikoshi take care of himself than force himself to work.

According to the editorial team, My Hero Academia should return in the following issue of Weekly Shonen Jump barring any surprise delays. In the meantime, you can use this gap to read the series. It can be found on Manga Plus as well as the Shonen Jump app. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

“Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life-a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That’s right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered “quirk,” Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that’s not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world’s most prestigious hero academies.”

What do you think about this My Hero Academia update? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!