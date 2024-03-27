My Hero Academia Season 7 Shares New Look at One For All Vestiges

My Hero Academia will not keep fans waiting much longer for its comeback. In April, the world will be treated to a series of My Hero Academia recaps leading up to the anime's season seven launch. Of course, all eyes are on Deku as the hero is gearing up for his biggest fight to date. And now, the team at My Hero Academia has posted a new promo featuring the One For All vestiges.

As you can see below, the new poster for My Hero Academia puts One For All center stage. We are given a look at the seven vestiges inhabiting One For All starting with Yoichi. From there, we are given a peek at everyone from Banjo to Nana. The gang looks ready for battle, and even as vestiges, they will be needed in the war against All For One.

(Photo: Bones Inc)

Of course, the poster is missing out on a familiar face. All Might is nowhere to be seen here, but that is not surprising. When the man's vestige is present, it is nothing but an aura of light. Yagi Toshinori is still alive and kicking in the franchise, so My Hero Academia isn't ready to make him a full-on vestige. The same goes for Izuku as he's the current wielder of One For All, and he works in tandem with these hidden heroes.

If you are eager to check out My Hero Academia season seven, the anime will make its return in May. In the meantime, you can check up on the anime on Hulu as well as Netflix and Crunchyroll. As for the manga, My Hero Academia is ongoing with new chapters dropping on Shonen Jump. So for those wanting more info on the superhero series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life-a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That's right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered "quirk," Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that's not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world's most prestigious hero academies."

What do you think about this new My Hero Academia promo? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!