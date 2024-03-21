New My Hero Academia Cover Art Focuses on Iron Man All Might

My Hero Academia's manga is currently more intense than it ever has been for the heroes and villains, and the cover art for the newest volume of the series is highlighting All Might's own Iron Man armored look! My Hero Academia is currently working through the final battles between the heroes and villains, and that surprisingly included a final stand off between All Might and All For One. Although the hero and villain are at a much different place than they were during their first altercation, it was an intense final fight nonetheless as All Might refused to give up.

In the final fight against All For One, All Might debuted a final weapon he had been working on. It turned out to be a full suit of armor that brought about an "Iron Man" like suit for Armored All Might that allowed the hero to briefly keep up with All For One's growing power. This new suit used weapons and gadgets that acted like all of the quirks from Class 1-A and resulted in All Might's best fight yet. It's this Armored All Might look that stars on the cover art for My Hero Academia Volume 40, and you can check it out below ahead of its release in Japan.

What's Next for My Hero Academia?

If you wanted to catch up with the My Hero Academia manga, you can read the three most recent chapters completely for free with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library. If the anime is more your speed, My Hero Academia Season 7 will officially premiere on May 4th. The anime will actually be coming back a bit earlier with a slate of special recap episodes catching fans up on everything that's happened so far. Premiering on April 6th and continuing through until April 27th, "My Hero Academia Memories" teases new footage will be mixed in to these special recap episodes as well.

My Hero Academia's fourth movie will also be releasing across Japan on August 2nd, but has yet to announce an international release date as of the time of this writing. Titled My Hero Academia: You're Next, this film will feature a story taking place in between the events of Season 6 and 7. If you wanted to catch up with everything that's happened so far before the anime returns, you can check out all six seasons of My Hero Academia (along with the OVA specials) now streaming on Crunchyroll.

What do you think of the cover art for My Hero Academia Volume 40? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!