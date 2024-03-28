My Hero Academia Is Dominating Netflix's Global Top 10 Upon Launch

Netflix made some big announcements in the anime world recently, stating that some of the biggest anime franchises would be coming to its platform. Arriving in North America and various locales in the world, My Hero Academia has made a splash when it comes to the overall rankings of the streaming service. Anime fans might be surprised to see how popular UA Academy is on the platform and where Deku and company landed on the charts for specific regions.

Currently, My Hero Academia's first four seasons are available to stream on Netflix, along with the first movie of the shonen franchise, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes. Joining the adventures of Class 1-A, the streaming service has also welcomed, or will welcome, the likes of One Piece Film: Red, Haikyu, Black Clover, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Spy x Family to name a few. In 2022, Netflix announced that it was working on a live-action adaptation of My Hero Academia, though little word has been revealed in recent days about the project. Netflix has seen major success with live-action anime adaptations, including the likes of One Piece, Yu Yu Hakusho, and Avatar: The Last Airbender, so Midoriya and his classmates receiving similar treatment seems like a no-brainer.

My Hero Academia is a Netflix Hit

The shonen series from creator Kohei Horikoshi has been a hit across the board since it first hit the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump and for good reason. With the seventh season arriving this May, fans can catch up on Netflix, Hulu, and Crunchyroll. Here is a breakdown of just how big the anime adaptation has been on Netflix so far and how it ranks in certain countries:

Dominican Republic #3

Ecuador #5

Nicaragua #5

Paraguay #5

Peru #5

Argentina #6

Brazil #6

Chile #6

Guatemala #6

Salvador #6

Panama #6

Colombia #7

Bolivia #7

Costa Rica #7

Colombia #7

Mexico #7

This year won't just see My Hero Academia bring back its television series for season seven, but the shonen franchise is also planning to release its fourth movie to the silver screen. My Hero Academia: You're Next won't just see the young heroes hit theaters, but it will pit Deku and company against an evil iteration of All Might.

What do you think of My Hero Academia's Netflix rankings? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.

Via MHA News