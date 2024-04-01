My Hero Academia: You're Next Announces New Trailer Release Date

My Hero Academia's fourth movie is now in the works, and it has been announced that the next trailer for My Hero Academia: You're Next will be releasing very soon! My Hero Academia is preparing for a massive year as the anime is only a few days away from its big return ahead of Season 7 of the series. But that's far from the only new release from the franchie, however, as the fourth major feature film will also be releasing across theaters in Japan later this Summer. But we've seen very little of this new film since it was first announced.

My Hero Academia: You're Next serves as the fourth film in the anime franchise releasing in Japan this Summer, and it has been announced that fans will be treated to a new trailer for the film on April 6th. This will be attached to the premiere of My Hero Academia's special recap episodes that will get fans back up to speed with everything that's happened in the first six seasons leading to Season 7's premiere on May 4th. That means fans will get to see tons of My Hero Academia all at once in just a few more days!

What Is My Hero Academia: You're Next?

My Hero Academia: You're Next will be releasing in Japan on August 2nd, but has yet to announce an United States release date as of the time of this publication. Featuring My Hero Academia series creator Kohei Horikoshi as the supervisor and new character designer, My Hero Academia: You're Next will be directed by Tensai Okamura for studio Bones. Yosuke Kuroda will be returning from the TV anime to write the script, Yoshihiko Umakoshi returns to provide the character designs, and Yuki Hayashi returns to compose the music.

The story for the new film is still being kept a mystery, but Horikoshi previously teased the setting of My Hero Academia: You're Next as such, "It'll take place after the War from Season 6, meaning that the collapsed society will be the stage this time. After having been through so much and learning so many things, who will Deku and his friends fight against this time? What will they protect?! Look forward to it!"

Are you excited to see a new look at My Hero Academia's next movie?