My Hero Academia: What Will Season 7 Cover From the Manga?

My Hero Academia is currently in the works on a comeback for new episodes as part of the Spring 2024 anime schedule, and Season 7 has a lot to tackle from Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series! The Spring 2024 season is almost here, and that means we're nearing My Hero Academia's highly anticipated return as well. Season 6 of the anime left the heroes completely wrecked by the major power ups from Tomura Shigaraki and All For One, and now it's time for Izuku Midoriya and the other heroes to poise their final attack against the villains.

My Hero Academia Season 7 will be kicking off with the final phase of the Final Act from the original manga release, and there are some big stories it's going to need to adapt before it's all over. But with the manga's latest chapters still making their way through the final fights left to handle, it's pretty tough to gauge where exactly where the anime is going to come to an end this season. In trying to figure it out, one thing that's clear is that it's going to leave fans on a cliffhanger. Some spoilers ahead for My Hero Academia Season 7.

(Photo: TOHO Animation)

My Hero Academia Season 7 Story Arcs Explained

My Hero Academia Season 7 will be premiering this April with four episodes recapping the events of the first six seasons, and will be starting in full this May with the first proper adaptation of what's next. First will be the highly touted debut of Star and Stripe, who made her first appearance at the end of the sixth season. The United States' number one pro hero is on a direct collision course with Shigaraki, and this "Star and Stripe Arc" for the battle will help to shape the rest of the season to come.

This fight between the two will last for a couple of episodes before heading into the "U.A. Traitor Arc." Without giving too much away, this chunk of episodes will be finally revealing who the mysterious traitor within U.A. Academy is. This will also run for just a few episodes, but then it gets a little murky as to what can come next with the true Final War Arc after. This arc is currently at a total of 75 chapters and counting with each week, so it's just a matter of figuring out where the potential cutoff for the season will be.

The best guess is likely going to cut off the fights before the true climax of the fights against All For One and Shigaraki. Like the manga, we're going to see the start of these fights, but there's a clear pivot with each of them that starts towards their respective finales. This is after the fights against some of the other key villains like Dabi, Toga, and Spinner are settled, and will be what takes us into the next phase of the anime, be it another season or movie.

But regardless of where My Hero Academia Season 7 ends its adaptation, it's truly the beginning of the end. What are you hoping to see in My Hero Academia Season 7? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!