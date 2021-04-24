My Hero Academia Features Tokoyami's New Power of Dark Fallen Angel

✖

The battle between Class 1-A and Class 1-B at UA Academy continues in the training exercise that is front and center in My Hero Academia's fifth season, with the latest installment focusing on Tokoyami unleashing a brand new ability that he was able to learn under the tutelage of the number two hero, Hawks. Dubbing the attack "Dark Fallen Angel", Tokoyami is able to use his Quirk of Dark Shadow to give himself a new power that comes very in handy during his current brawl against his class' rivals in the superhero academy teaching a new generation of heroes.

With Tokoyami teaming up with Creati, Can't Stop Twinkling, and Invisible Girl, he finds himself face to face with a dark rival in Shihai, aka Vantablack, who has the ability to blend into the shadows themselves, making him the perfect match for Dark Shadow. As Tokoyami reveals, he is now able to use Dark Shadow to actually fly above the ground, covering it with his cape to make sure that it isn't drowned out by the light around it. While he won't be breaking the sound barrier with "Dark Fallen Angel" any time soon, it's clear that Tokoyami has put his training to good use.

(Photo: Studio Bones)

In the latest episode, we see a flashback as the number two hero includes Tokoyami in his agency and work-study, mostly prying the young hero for information regarding the League of Villains. Earlier in the season, viewers discovered that Hawks was being sent undercover into the League in order to decipher what biological experiments they currently had under wraps. Pushed forward by the Public Safety Commission, Hawks is still able to form a connection with Tokoyami during their brief time together, leading to the Class 1-A student learning to implement "Dark Fallen Angel" into his list of attacks.

The latest episode came to a close with Tokoyami implementing the use of this new power, while also finding himself covered in mushrooms thanks to the Quirk of Class 1-B's Kinoko. Regardless of "Dark Fallen Angel", it seems as if Class 1-A is going to have an uphill battle during this Joint Training Arc.

