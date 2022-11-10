My Hero Academia Promo Sets Up a Long-Awaited Throwdown

My Hero Academia's sixth season has blown the doors off of the Shonen anime adaptation, with the Paranormal Liberation War already seeing some major casualties on both the side of our heroes and the side of the villains looking to tear apart Hero Society. While the crime fighters' had the upper hand when Endeavor and his fellow top heroes were able to launch an early assault on Shigaraki and his forces, the pendulum is swinging back in evil's favor thanks to All For One's heir awakening. Now, a new preview hints at the main event.

Shigaraki's new power has made him a threat that not even Endeavor can quickly defeat, as the decaying young villain has had not only his Quirk boosted, but has simultaneously inherited most of All For One's powers along with being granted a body that puts him close to the same level as All Might at his prime. When the major villain first opened his eyes following Dr. Garaki's torturous experiments, his decaying power alone was enough to wipe out several top heroes from the map, including the likes of Crust and X-Less, putting the crime fighters in a terrible scenario where victory is slipping from their grasp.

My War Academia

The Official My Hero Academia Twitter Account shared new images from the next episode of the Shonen anime series, which not only hints at the conflict between All For One and One For All but also sees Mt. Lady taking on Gigantomachia along with heroes young and old struggling to claim victory:

The television series might be in the thick of the Paranormal Liberation War, but the manga is in the throes of the "Final Arc", in which All For One has joined Shigaraki and his forces and the heroes are attempting to finally defeat the heroes once and for all. It might be some time before we see this final confrontation play out on the small screen, but it might just put the current season to shame considering how big this battle is.

Who do you think will prevail between the top hero and villain of Kohei Horikoshi's Shonen series? Which characters do you think won't survive the Paranormal Liberation War? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.