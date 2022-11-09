My Hero Academia Season 6 Leaks Izuku's Biggest Secret

My Hero Academia has kickstarted a new stage of the fight between the heroes and the Paranormal Liberation Front with Season 6 of the series, and the newest episode of the series has leaked Izuku Midoriya's biggest One For All secret! The previous episode of the series unleashed a much stronger of Tomura Shigaraki as he was getting into the battle himself, and the anime has revealed that he truly is much more dangerous than ever before with his full slate of powers. But with All For One's power comes a strange desire that Shigaraki is becoming more aware of.

With Shigaraki tapping into more of the All For One powers that his master has passed onto him in the newest episode of the series, Izuku has been forced into the action as the villain is now seeking out One For All's power directly. While he's just as confused about what this power, him saying One For All out loud actually gets the attention of Endeavor and the other heroes as his Izuku's biggest secret is now closer to getting out than ever before.

Izuku's One For All Secret is Getting Out

Episode 119 of My Hero Academia sees Shigaraki overcome with an urge to obtain One For All's power from All For One's voice within his head. Using a new power to scan for the ability, he finds Izuku and starts heading his way. It's during all of this that Endeavor overhears the word One For All for the first time, and through that communication Izuku discovers that Shigaraki is hunting for him specifically. Taking matters into his own hands, Izuku and Bakugo then try and lure Shigaraki away.

This ends up being successful but he also needed to tell Endeavor that Shigaraki was seeking him out specifically. It's chaotic right now, but once Endeavor puts together that Shigaraki is searching for Izuku and connects the dots to One For All's big mystery, it looks like Izuku's biggest secret won't be so secret for much longer. But that depends on how the rest of the fight goes.

