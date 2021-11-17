My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Leaves Shigaraki With an Unthinkable Choice

My Hero Academia is leaving Tomura Shigaraki with a surprising choice with the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series! Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga is now in the midst of the second major arc of its Final Act, and it kicked things off with a huge fight between the monstrous amalgamation of All For One and Tomura Shigaraki against the United States of America’s number one hero, Star and Stripe. As the fight between them has progressed, fans have seen just how strong these two forces really are. Unfortunately, Shigaraki was that much stronger.

The previous chapter of the series teased that the fight between the two of them would be coming to an end as Shigaraki seemed to have made contact with Star and Stripe’s face, and the newest chapter of the series confirmed the worst case scenario as Shigaraki was able to steal Star and Stripe’s quirk. It wasn’t a successful theft, however, and the end of the newest chapter teases that Shigaraki will have to make a major choice if he wants to keep himself alive within his exploding body.

Chapter 333 of the series picks up from the cliffhanger of its previous chapter and confirms that Shigaraki did make contact with Star and Stripe’s face. In that brief moment, he was able to steal New Order from her. In that same moment, Star and Stripe laid a trap within it by setting a command to make it “revolt” against the other quirks in Shigaraki’s body. This results in Shigaraki’s body convulsing and exploding in a strange matter as the conflicting powers within his body start to battle it out with one another.

With New Order tearing apart all of the Quirks within Shigaraki and All For One, and now he needs to make a choice to either give the quirk to someone else or it takes out his body entirely. This is the same power that All For One had touted as so strong he didn’t want to challenge until he had One For All in his possession, and now he’s being forced to make the choice to either keep that power or lose his body and powers he already has access too.

What do you think of Shigaraki coming to terms with New Order's power? Do you think he'll figure out how to set it within his body and get it under control?