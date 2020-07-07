My Hero Academia Reveals How Powerful Shigaraki's New Body Is

✖

My Hero Academia has made Tomura Shigaraki into the greatest threat that the villain world has ever produced. Thanks to All For One's disciple Dr. Ujiko, Shigaraki's disintegration quirk has been boosted to the level of a WMD, and he's also been endowed with All For One's quirk and all the stolen powers that come with it. Even without his new and improved powers, Shigaraki's very body has been augmented with a copy of All Might's enhanced physique, which gives Shigaraki Superman-level power even with his quirks taken away. In My Hero Academia latest manga chapter, we get to see more of what Shigaraki's new body can do!

Warning! My Hero Academia Manga 277 SPOILERS Follow!

The latest chapter of My Hero Academia's manga sees Izuku Midoriya and Bakugo join the pro hero tag-team assault on Shigaraki, after the reveal of the Paranormal Liberation Front leader's new enhanced body. Midoriya feels that with Eraserhead canceling out Shigaraki's quirks, his One For All power - combined with Bakugo's explosive blasts - have a shot at taking out Shigaraki. Unfortunately for Deku, he's dead wrong.

Shigaraki shrugs off Deku and Bakugo's attacks like their nothing. In fact, the villain army leader straight-up tells the two Class 1-A students/would-be heroes that they are no longer on his radar anymore! Moreover, Shigaraki rebukes the psychic urgings of his master, All For One, to obsessively hunt down the One For All power, claiming that he wants to achieve greater things than All For One did. He engages in battle, taking on power blows from Endeavor, Deku, Bakugo, and even Gran Torino (all powerful in their own right) with little more than a few scuffs, and a couple of blows that send his body flying into the air, as a setup for combo attacks between the heroes. None of it seems to be phasing Shigaraki all that much, as Endeavor finally says out loud what everyone is thinking: "As strong and sturdy as All Might...".

As My Hero Academia 277 ends, Deku lures Shigaraki to a place where Bakugo can hit him from above with a massive blast attack - followed swiftly by Endeavor's "Vanishing Fist" attack. The manga doesn't reveal the extent of the damage these hero power moves will do to Shigaraki, but based on what we've seen so far, the outcome doesn't seem too positive for the heroes. In fact, it's getting harder and harder to see how they're going to be able to stop Tomura Shigaraki at all...

My Hero Academia has finished airing season 4 of the anime on Hulu and Funimation. Online chapters of the manga can be found HERE.

