My Hero Academia Sets Up Shinso’s Sophomore Year

My Hero Academia has dropped a major tease about Hitoshi Shinso’s official Hero Course class with the newest chapter of the series! Back when the Final Act of the manga began, series creator Kohei Horikoshi had teased fans with the fact that Shinso would be returning to the series to play a key role in the series’ endgame plans. While he didn’t reveal much more information back then, the newest chapters of the series have begun to reveal those plans as Shinso has been brought back into the hero action with an important role to play in getting the final battle started.

When we had last seen Shinso following the end of the Joint Training Exercise arc, it was confirmed that he performed well enough to officially join the Hero Course but was yet to be confirmed for either Class 1-A or 1-B. Unfortunately in the new update provided by Shinso in the newest chapter, he’s been caught in the chaos essentially as thanks to all of the villains’ actions he can’t really move up in the school’s programs due to the wide emergency. So he’s stuck in limbo despite some special treatment.

Chapter 344 of the series reveals Aizawa’s plan for taking on All For One ahead of the final battle and he confirms that Shinso plays a huge role in it. Although he has not gotten his official Hero License, he has been given special permission to act alongside the heroes during the crisis. Shinso notes that he was supposed to be moving into the Hero Course, and thus has been training fiercely to improve his quirk enough to hold his own with the other young heroes in training, but cannot due so due to the world’s conditions.

Shinso ends up playing a huge role in helping to lure All For One to the heroes thanks to his quirk being able to avoid the villain’s lie detecting abilities, but it’s still unclear as to how he will fare as the rest of the fight continues. It’s only getting started from here, so we’ll soon see just whether or not Shinso has trained enough to fight against some super tough villains.

