My Hero Academia Reveals Shinso’s New Quirk Power

My Hero Academia has revealed a whole new kind of power Hitoshi Shinso has developed for his quirk with the newest chapter of the series! The Final Act of Kohei Horikoshi’s official manga series is now in high gear as the final battle between the heroes and villains has officially begun. Before things officially got to this point, however, the heroes had concocted a plan that would somehow give them an edge over All For One and the villains. While the previous chapter had revealed their plan was a success, the newest chapter of the series gave us a look at how it all went down.

It was previously teases that Shinso would be playing a big role in the Final Act by series creator Kohei Horikoshi, and while we have yet to see what that might be, he is already playing a huge role in getting the final fight started. It was revealed in the newest chapter of the manga series that because of his training in the use of his quirk, he has now developed a new power with it that allows him to command others to speak rather than just commanding their movements.

Chapter 344 takes a step back from the massive cliffhanger battle of the previous chapter to give fans a look at the heroes’ plan, and it was revealed that Shinso actually played a huge part in it. While he previously couldn’t use his brainwashing to make others speak, he has been training hard since the Joint Training Exercise arc to better use his quirk and quickly catch up with all of the others in the hero course (even if he can’t officially move up yet due to all of the chaos around the school).

It’s then revealed that he indeed used his quirk to make Aoyama’s parents speak to All For One and lure him out. Thanks to his ability, the heroes were able to evade All For One’s lie detection quirk and thus the battle has now officially begun. It remains to be seen how Shinso will factor in the rest of the fights in the Final Act War, but he played a huge role in helping it all go down and will likely be rewarded for it at the end of the day.

