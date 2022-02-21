My Hero Academia Shares Upsetting Eraser Head Status Update

My Hero Academia gave fans a very distressing update on the fan favorite pro hero Eraser Head with the newest chapter of the series! The Final Act of Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga series is gearing up for the final war between the heroes and the villains so the heroes are gathering every single hero that could possibly put up a fight against All For One. The series will be throwing many of its pro heroes back into the fire not long after the previous war against the Paranormal Liberation Front, but not all of them were able to make it for the second round.

Over the course of the Paranormal Liberation Front War, Shota Aizawa took on a number of hard hitting injuries that saw him taken out of the battle. There was no way he was going to recover in time for the next major conflict against the villains, but according to an update in the newest chapter, he might never recover back to the point where he can get into the action once more. In fact, thanks to all of his injuries, he might never be able to use his quirk in the same capacity ever again.

Chapter 344 of My Hero Academia picks up shortly before the final battle between the heroes and villains began and revealed what the actual plan the heroes had cooked up was. Aizawa had thought to use Aoyama and his family in such a way that they would be able to somehow trick All For One to get the jump on him, and it actually involved Kurogiri. Aizawa gets Monoma to copy Kurogiri’s warp quirk and practice with it enough, and reveals to Monoma that because of the damage to his eye, his quirk is “all but useless.”

He says that means he’s sidelined in the coming battle, but it could be for even longer. There’s a chance that he can somehow recover from all of this damage given enough time, but time is the one thing the heroes don’t have at the moment. The final battle is now kicking in, and Aizawa won’t be involved this time. It means that the heroes won’t have the extra edge that his quirk had bought them last time.

