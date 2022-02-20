My Hero Academia Debuts Shinso’s Official Costume

My Hero Academia fans have their favorites, and Shinso Hitoshi is at the top of that list for many. Despite being a General Studies student, the edgy lead managed to impress the pro heroes at school to go beyond. Fans know Shinso as a hero these days, and he’s ready to take his training to the next level. And now, we have learned how the hero is going to look when he hits the field.

The update went live this weekend when My Hero Academia chapter 344 hit shelves. It was there fans were reunited with Shinso, and the boy is looking as fierce as ever. His return was held in a flashback explaining just how Aoyama’s family tricked All For One, and it was all possible because of Shinso.

It turns out the boy has been training his quirk, and as such, he needed a new costume to suit his needs. The boy confirmed his new outfit was made after Aizawa informed him about his transfer to the Hero Course. For now, those plans are on hold until All For One is gone, but his costume was finished in time to take part in this final battle.

As you can see above, Shinso’s costume is sleek, and its all-black design is similar to the one Aizawa wore in battle. This comparison is made clearer by the pair’s shared capture scarf, but there are some definite differences here. For one, Shinso’s scarf masks his voice modulator to keep his foes on their toes, and his outfit is fitted with mesh. These panels could be hiding speakers that amplify his voice to more foes, and finally, Shinso is rocking some sleek white boots with pockets strapped up top.

Shinso’s look is way more functional than his last, and it confirms what fans have thought all along. The former General Studios student was born to be a hero, and he proved it easily with his first mission at All Might’s behest. Now, fans are eager to see whether Shinso hits the frontlines in this new battle and whether he’ll join Class 1-A when all is said and done.

What do you think of Shinso's new look? Do you believe Eraserhead's protege is ready to head into battle?