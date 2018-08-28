‘My Hero Academia’ Reveals Shinso’s Pro Hero Promise

Shinso has been a favorite within the My Hero Academia fandom for awhile, and it seems the character has no plans to drop that status. After making a debut at the Sports Festival, the hero-in-training is back, and he has shared his Pro Hero promise with the world.

So, leave it to Shinso to make the weighty moment a bit scarier than it needed to be.

Recently, the latest issue of Weekly Shonen Jump went live, and the magazine had a new chapter of My Hero Academia. It was there fans saw Shinso make a comeback, and he did so with a big speech as the student is trying to enter the Hero Department at U.A. Academy.

“I know I’ve already encountered more of you at the Sports Festival, but you won’t catch me thinking that we’re all buddies now that we’ve exchanged blows,” the purple-haired student tells Classes 1-A and 1-B after being brought out for a joint class.

“I’m not some good-natured person trying to tout a superficial sense of sportsmanship. The fact of the matter is I’ve gotten a late start, and I’ve already been left in the dust by hundreds of steps by you all. I’m sorry, but I’m desperate.”

Continuing, Shinso promises that he will become a great hero who helps others, but he doesn’t want to meet his goal with others’ help.

“I will become a great hero, so that I can use my quirk to help others. All of you here today are obstacles that I must overcome. I have no intention of making friends.”

Yikes, Shinso. In terms of shonen, you are starting to sound like Sasuke, don’t you think?

Of course, fans are expecting Shinso’s promise to hold steady, but its parameters will surely change as time goes on. Izuku has a knack for befriending even the most isolated people, and Shoto will attest to that fact. Even Bakugo has a strange respect for the boy despite their explosive rivalry, so it is only a matter of time before Shinso realizes there’s more power in friendship than their is in martyrdom.

