My Hero Academia Teases an Ominous Future for Eraserhead

As My Hero Academia's latest chapter continues the war between the heroes and villains, it left off at a pretty ominous cliffhanger for Shota Aizawa as the series teases that Eraser Head has a rough future ahead of him. Before this war even began, Aizawa found himself having personal stakes invested in the coming battle against the Paranormal Liberation Front after he and Present Mic found out that one of their childhood friends had been used as a base for one of the most advanced Nomu creations yet. That meant he and Present Mic have been that much fiercer in this first big battle.

While Present Mic had his hands full with Dr. Ujiko and the underground laboratory before it had been completely destroyed by Shigaraki, Aizawa now finds himself standing alone as one of the few heroes who can actually stand up to Tomura Shigaraki's current Plus Ultra form. But given his damage, he might not have a great future.

As Chapter 275 comes to an end, the pro heroes have begun their attack on Shigaraki himself and he discovers that his decay quirk isn't working when he makes contact with Ryukyu. It's because Aizawa has made it to the scene, but definitely worse for wear. He surveys the scene and realizes that Shigaraki is targeting Deku and Bakugo (for reasons he doesn't quite understand just yet) and thus vows that it's his duty to stop Shigaraki.

Thanks to the sacrifice of heroes like Crust (who helped him get away from the super class Nomu) and his fallen friend Shirakumo, Aizawa believes stopping Shigaraki is why he's still alive. His leg seems to be damaged from the fight with the Nomu, so there's quite a bit of intensity coming into this fight.

Aizawa could very well end up dead after this fight in order to balance the scales following Twice's death as there has yet to be a major death on the hero side. Failing that, Aizawa's injuries are so severe that when it's all over it could be the end for his hero career. Unless he gets a last minute save somehow (maybe even from Shirakumo/Kurogiri), this fight is not going to end well for this fan favorite character.

