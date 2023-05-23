My Hero Academia Outs Shoto's New Tag-Team Technique With Iida

My Hero Academia has revealed a new tag-team move between fan favorites Shoto Todoroki and Tenya Iida – and it is a pro-hero-level technique for sure!

The latest arc of My Hero Academia's manga has been the long-awaited finale to the Todorki Family saga, which has been a major subplot of the series, all along. As the Final War between heroes and villains unfolds, Dabi (aka Toya Todoroki) has turned his unparalleled flame quirk into an atomic bomb-level threat. His father, top pro hero Endeavor (Enji Todoroki) threw himself into the path of certain death in order to atone for losing Toya to the darkness of evil and madness – however, Enji's estranged wife Rei Todoroki led the charge by the rest of the family (daughter Fuyumi and son Natsuo) to use their icing quirks to keep anyone in their family from having to pay the ultimate price.

The Todoroki family reunion proves to be too little, too late; Dabi is going to go critical mass, no matter how much ice his family puts out – or even the cooler heart Endeavor discovers inside his son. Obviously, that is the most dramatic kind of stage-setting you can get for Shoto Todoroki's climatic moment: providing the balance of ice and flame that can finally quell the inferno within his family – and save thousands of people from being incinerated.

...That is if Shoto can get to Dabi in time.

Iida was ravaged by the battles of the final war with All For One, but he still stepped up to get his friend Shoto to his family's side. To do that, Iida cut loose with his "Engine" quirk at full speed; in My Hero Academia Chapter 389's epic cliffhanger splash page image, we see how Shoto is using his powers to finally let Iida achieve the true flight-speed potential of his powers!

It looks from the image that Shoto has constructed a plane made of ice, with a thrust powered by both Iida's leg engines and Shoto's flame quirk acting as a second after-burner. It's easily one of the coolest combinations of quirks we've seen between hero characters – and a fitting upgrade for Iida, in particular. Iida's quirk has always been compared to a high-speed car – but with the speed he's pushing, Shoto's ice plane is much more of a proper depiction of what kind of power Iida actually has.

