My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Raises Hope for Shoto's Big Save

My Hero Academia has been burning hotter than ever as the newest chapters of the series have been working through Dabi's probable final moments, and the newest chapter of the My Hero Academia manga is raising some more hope about Shoto Todoroki's potentially huge save with its big cliffhanger! The Final Act of My Hero Academia kicked off with a major battle between Todoroki brothers Shoto and Dabi, and while Shoto seemed like he won at first, it was immediately clear that Dabi still had all other plans. Dabi's been storing up heat to blow himself up and do as much damage as possible.

The latest chapters of My Hero Academia has seen Dabi using the last bit of his life to fuel his flames hotter than ever before as he plans to take out a huge area full of civillians. But the previous chapter of the My Hero Academia manga saw Dabi going through a very twisted reunion with the other members of the Todoroki family. It looked like things were quickly turning towards the tragic, but My Hero Academia is setting up Shoto's big arrival on the scene to hopefully stop things in time.

(Photo: Shueisha)

MHA: Will Shoto Make It In Time to Save His Family?

My Hero Academia Chapter 389 picks up right after the members of the Todoroki family jumped into Dabi's flames with the hopes of hopefully getting him to stop from exploding. But it's made clear that he's built up such a massive new ball of energy that explosion will be all the more imminent. The temperature continues to rise and the Todoroki family's efforts aren't enough. Dabi's too lost to stop it as well, and all he can think of now is that this reunion and attention from his family is what he's wanted all along.

But as the rest of the Todoroki Family faces their death as Dabi's ticking bomb continues to wind down, Shoto and Iida are quickly seen getting to the scene of the explosion. It's not clear as to whether or not the two of them will make it before Dabi explodes, but the final moments of My Hero Academia's newest chapter raises the hope that Shoto will somehow be able to save his family in time before it's all over.

Do you think Shoto will be able to save the Todoroki family in time? Will that save include Dabi in it as well? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!