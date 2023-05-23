My Hero Academia Finally Fulfills Dabi's Oldest Wish

My Hero Academia is no stranger to villains at this point. From All For One to Shigaraki, the superhero series has put forth some intense foes. The League of Villains has become such a big part of the series that it has its own fandom, and of course, they love Dabi more than most. So of course, the My Hero Academia manga had those fans on edge this week as we saw Dabi's oldest wish granted at last.

The whole thing went down at the start of My Hero Academia chapter 389. We watched as the public began evacuations courtesy of Dabi as the villain is on a rampage. He has put his own life on the line to get revenge against Endeavor, and now the entire Todoroki family is involved in the spat. It won't be long before Dabi superheats himself into a bomb, and this week the villain learned his plan did come with a surprise victory.

And what is it? Well, Dabi's childhood wish of being noticed has been met. The entire Todoroki family only has eyes for Dabi, and the villain is cognizant enough to notice.

"Everyone's watching me. So this is what it's like? If it was so simple a thing, then why? Why not sooner," he asks himself. The realization only leaves Dabi angrier at his family, and the Todoroki clan is left unsure of how to stop the renegade boy. Luckily, Shoto swoops in at the last moment with an assist, so it seems Endeavor's youngest son will be forced to carry the sins of his family by facing Dabi.

Of course, the brother-on-brother match is going to have fans in tears, but My Hero Academia did warn them this would happen. Slowly but surely, Dabi has lost all grasp on reality, but he is brought back to himself when faced with the hatred he carries for home. Now, it is Shoto's turn to again face his brother, and it looks like the entire Todoroki clan is going to square up for this showdown.

If you are not caught up with My Hero Academia's latest arc, you can find the chapter on Manga Plus or the Shonen Jump app. New chapters are going live weekly under creator Kohei Horikoshi now that the manga's final act has begun. As for the show, the My Hero Academia anime just wrapped season 6 and work is already underway on a new season.

What do you think about this latest update on Dabi's crusade? Is My Hero Academia handling the villain alright? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.