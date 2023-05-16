My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Imagines the Life Dabi Could've Had

If there is one character My Hero Academia fans never tire of, it is Dabi. After making their debut as a villain, the scarred character became a favorite with readers, and Dabi's popularity exploded when the anime went live. These days, Dabi consistently ranks as one of the most popular heroes in My Hero Academia, and the manga's latest cliffhanger just showed the world how Dabi's life could have gone.

The update comes from My Hero Academia chapter 388 if you are not caught up. The update checks in on Dabi as the villain continues his fight against Endeavor. The man, who we know as born Toya Todoroki, has beef to settle with his family. This is why Dabi comes close to killing Endeavor this week, but he stops when his mother and younger siblings sans Shoto show up.

The trio all reach out to Dabi, and in that moment, we get to see the villain breathing hard. The next panel ends the new chapter, and it closes with a telling scene. It pictures Endeavor in his suit while Rei stands to the back left. Even Natsuo and Fuymi are seen in the shot as they reach a hand out to Dabi. And as for the villain, he looks entirely different here.

After all, Toya may be Dabi, but this AU puts the former first. While wearing Dabi's trench coat, Toya is all smiles as he looks up to his dad with a smile. The man's white locks are on display in this shot and judging by everyone else here, they are as hay to see Dabi as he is to see them.

This what-if scenario showcases how things could have gone if Dabi hadn't been created. The villain was born out of resentment and a need for revenge against Endeavor, right? Dabi spent his life creating his Dabi facade to give revenge for his mistreatment. But in some universe out there, an ending like this really proves Dabi's life has been at odds from the get-go given his ambitions and the chip on his father's shoulder. The cycle will have to end at some point, but the question remains who in the family will come out on top?

What do you think about this My Hero Academia cliffhanger? Is there any way the Todoroki family can get a happy ending? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.