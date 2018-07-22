‘My Hero Academia’ Creator Drops Teaser About Its Next Arcs

An unexpected Class 1-A student will get featured in an upcoming arc of My Hero Academia.

In a recent interview, My Hero Academia creator Kohei Horikoshi was asked what characters he’d like to spotlight in an upcoming arc. His answer included some fan-favorite secondary characters, but he also confirmed that one student already has a story planned.

“If it’s the girls, then I would choose Ashido,” Horikoshi said. “She’s rather cute and a good character, so I would write about her. If it’s the boys, then I would choose Sero, the guy who has Spider-Man like abilities that could have great action sequences.”

“However, I think that including Hagakure, Shouji, etc., I would like to write more about all members of the class,” he continued. “We actually have a story featuring Shouji planned already, so we will probably include it somewhere.”

Mezo Shouji is a tall muscular student noticeable for his six arms. The top two arms have hands, but he can replicate other body parts (such as hands or ears) with his lower four tentacle-like arms. In addition to his unique multi-arm ability, Shouji also has super-strength and can use his arms to glide through the air.

Shouji is definitely one of the more intimidating characters in Class 1-A, although he hasn’t had much of a chance to shine in months. Shouji played a big role in the Forest Training Camp arc (his injury caused Tokoyami to go berzerk, and he later assisted Midoriya and Todoroki in their fight to rescue a captured Bakugo and Tokoyami) but has been limited to the sidelines since.

Of course, with twenty class members plus a full roster of Pro Heroes, it’s hard for any character to get the spotlight in My Hero Academia. Even main characters like Uraraka hasn’t had any major scenes in the manga (or anime) in months.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.