‘My Hero Academia’ Introduces Endeavor’s New Rival

My Hero Academia isn’t afraid to whip up a good rivalry. The feud between Izuku and Katsuki is well-known at this point, and All Might had his whole shtick with Endeavor. With Yagi Toshinori retired, it’s about time someone stuck it to Endeavor in his stead, and the series found just the guy to do that.

In the latest chapter of My Hero Academia, fans learned about its new Hero Ranking. As expected, Endeavor came out on top in first place, but he was trailed by a new hero known as Hawks. And it does not look like the younger guy is afraid to talk smack to the fiery hero.

As fans saw, Hawks decided to call out Endeavor and the rest of the heroes for their big acceptance speeches. The hero questioned the rankings since more than just approval ratings went into them, and Hawks wasn’t afraid to call out Endeavor on his abrasive attitude.

“If we’re going just by approval ratings, Best Jeanist would be 1st due to the extra boost of support during his recovery. I would be 2nd, Edgeshot would be 3rd, Endeavor would be 4th, and so on. I think approval ratings are the most important metric right now,” the hero said before the crowd, leaving Endeavor to fume away.

“Why are people who can’t even earn a higher rank than me being so tame and subdued on a day that’s supposedly deemed a turing point?! Please speak more like real heroes.”

As the manga goes on to explain, Hawks is young enough to get away with his brusque behavior. The hero is just 22-years-old and is already at the top of the Hero Rankings. Having started his own hero at age 18, and he shot up quickly in the ranks. He’s garnered a well-known reputation as being precocious, and it looks like Endeavor is about to suffer all the more for it. As for whether that’s a good thing or not, you can decide.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he's eventually scouted by the world's best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.

