My Hero Academia Might Have to Retire Hawks Early

The war between the heroes and villains just might lead to an early retirement for Hawks in My Hero Academia. The latest chapters of the series have been embroiled in the major conflict as the heroes stormed all of the villain's hideouts and are now in a full on battle with as many characters involved as you can think of. But the first heroes and villains thrown into the fray have also taken the most damage so far with fan favorites on both sides of the conflict having taken fatal wounds or even worse.

After taking out Twice, Hawks' first major conflict in the war has been Dabi...and it just might be his last. Feeling a swirl of hard to read emotions, Dabi fired off all he could to kill Hawks as revenge. He never manages to deal the final blow, and luckily Tokoyami is able to swoop in save help him at the last moment. Unfortunately, Hawks' injuries are so bad it's unlikely that he will be able to return to being a hero.

Seeing his back, Tokoyami's Dark Shadow says "His back...it's gone..." There's no clear cut way to break down what Dark Shadow means with this, but this is most likely a worst case scenario given how Dark Shadow expresses this. Dark Shadow is already overwhelmed, and can only describe the injury in those vague terms. It might have been the only real way to properly convey the condition of his back.

Given that his wings were his quirk, even if his body does recover there's a good chance his wings have been completely singed. There is a chance they could return, however, if his feathers regenerate themselves after use. Looking back on how his quirk has worked so far, it's almost as if they shuffle around before eventually returning to his back. But in the fight alongside Endeavor, his wings were completely burned away.

Yet here he is several arcs later starting out this arc with a fully feathered set of wings. This might not be the end of Hawks' career if his wings regenerate, but if there's no hope of that ever happening because his entire back has been destroyed -- Hawks could be heading into retirement much sooner than expected. But what do you think?

