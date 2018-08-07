‘My Hero Academia’ Spoilers Reveal the Hero License Exam’s Next Phase

My Hero Academia is mid-way through the first phase of the grueling Hero License Exam, and it seems Izuku and the others will be facing an entirely different challenge than the current battle royale of the first phase.

A new batch of spoilers have arrived for the series teasing an interesting rescue phase of the exam that will surely test all of the young heroes’ mettle.

Translated the Boku No Hero Academia Episode 56 and 57 episode summaries! Episode 56 will be titled “RUSH” while Episode 57 is “The Rescue Exercise!” Enjoy~ pic.twitter.com/cGrAqHMGp8 — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochii) August 3, 2018

New summaries for Episode 56 and 57 have been released in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, and thanks to a translation from @aitaikimochii on Twitter, fans now can see that the first phase will seemingly end with Episode 56. While the summaries aren’t clear as to who passes onto the next phase of the exam, it does tease a different kind of struggle.

Episode 57 is titled “The Rescue Exercise” and the synopsis for it reads as such:

“The last part of the Provisional License Exam, the Rescue Exercise, begins! During times of crisis, there are many people who need to be saved, and that’s what the Rescue Exercise focuses on! It’s a very important test where the heroes must make judgements as well as work together with their friends!“

As mentioned, the summary is intentionally vague to keep fans from knowing exactly which of the young heroes make it to phase two, but it does clarify that this will be the last stage of the Hero License Exam. If Midoriya does make it through, then he’ll have to do something he only has a little bit of experience with.

Class 1-A has spent the majority of the series fighting villains and strengthening their quirks to help them in battle, but they haven’t had a lot of experience when it comes to helping those in need. It’s an important part of being a hero, one just needs to look at Midoriya’s effect on Kota this season as an example, and now Class 1-A will finally be tested in this.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.