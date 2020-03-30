My Hero Academia Fans Are Heartbroken Over its Latest Major Character Death

Warning! Massive spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 266 below!

My Hero Academia has kicked off the biggest conflict in the series to date as the heroes have attacked the various bases of the Paranormal Liberation Front. Before this conflict began, fans had suspected that there would be some casualties as a result of all the fighting as there was no way the heroes or villains could walk away unscathed. Unfortunately as of the latest chapter of the series, this was proved to be the case as the villains have suffered a major casualty.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There have been several villains and heroes killed over the course of the series, but this marks a turning point in the Paranormal Liberation Front War. It’s not only blood shed of one of the major villains, but it’s the blood of a fan favorite character that fans didn’t quite expect to see lose their life so soon into the conflict.

With Twice killed at the hands of Hawks in Chapter 266 of the series, fans have been heartbroken more than they expected to be. As Twice was one of the more tragic and lonely members of the League of Villains, who joined the group simply because he didn’t fit in anywhere else, seeing him lose his life as the fight gets more intense was a blow to many.

Read on to see how fans are taking the news of Twice’s death, and let us know how you feel about it in the comments! Was it fair to Twice? Did he deserve a more noble ending? What other characters will lose their life in this war? You can also talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

Lucky/Unlucky

#MyHeroAcademia #MHA266 #Twice #Toga #Spoilers



“You don’t get to tell me I was unlucky” – Jin Bubaigawa



This doesn’t need a long description. I dm’d FLC and said “Let’s break their hearts”.



Art by @fruitloop_chan pic.twitter.com/U8WVn8h7uq — Loyal Twice Stan: Pineapple (@VocalPineapple) March 29, 2020

“I Will Never Get Over This”

#bnha266



I’m very sad. Twice was my favorite villain and one of the best characters in my hero academia.

I will never get over this 💔#RIPJin #JusticeForJin pic.twitter.com/Uo6kVAI05n — Celeste (@tamakittens) March 29, 2020

“My Favorite Villain in the Series…”

Seeing this panel of twice right here…I just knew what Horikoshi was gonna do next….My favorite villain in the series….come on man 😭 #MyHeroAcademia #mha266 pic.twitter.com/9pJNmhiT0W — J-Cloud’s Anime Talk (@JcloudAnimeTalk) March 29, 2020

“Goodbye Twice”

I just finished reading ch 266 of my hero academia manga.

I can only say,…



Goodbye twice ( Jin bubaigawara )

😢🥺😭😭😭

You were an amazing character

Trough out all the fighting, he made it till the end to say goodbye to the one person he trusted and loved the most. pic.twitter.com/npdus3cTxt — 🔞❤️👾1nsert-here👾❤️ (@Here1nsert) March 29, 2020

“Absolutely Heartbreaking”

This week’s chapter of My Hero Academia was absolutely heartbreaking. Spoilers be damned, Twice was my favorite character in the series and I don’t know how much time I’ll need to get back into this manga or any others. Super depressed right now. — Adolt And Animated Entertainment (@AdoltAnd) March 29, 2020

“Twice Deserved Better than This…”

#MyHeroAcademia #spoilers



SPOILERS CHAPTER 266



I’m literally crying, Twice deserved better than this.. As much as I like Hawks, I hope Dabi will punish him for what he did.

ALSO, TOGA AND HIM 😭 pic.twitter.com/o8OdrvkFTC — Dabi’s hoe 🥴 (@x__cry_baby__x) March 27, 2020

“Saw it Coming, But Still Shocked”

Saw it coming but still shock to actually see it happen. He manages to save his friends despite being dealt a deadly blow by hawk before going out. RIP twice#mha266 #MyHeroAcademia pic.twitter.com/mbYt3u97IR — Strawhat Luffy (@b0bburgers) March 30, 2020

All Jin Ever Wanted Was Friends…