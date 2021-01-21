My Hero Academia Shows Off Superhero Comic Inspired Cover Art

✖

My Hero Academia is one of the most popular Shonen franchises around, introducing the world to a universe of superheroes and villains that have become household names among anime fans, and some upcoming covers for a special exhibit place some of Kohei Horikoshi's heroes into more traditional Western hero covers! With the fifth season of the anime set to release in the spring of this year, these traditional comic covers are a welcome addition to the long-running franchise that has become a fan favorite with both its anime series, movies, manga and merchandise that has dropped over the years!

The latest arc of the manga focused on the insane battle taking place within the War Arc, pitting the heroes against the villains of the Paranormal Liberation Front and a newly empowered Shigaraki who has inherited the Quirk of All For One. The world of UA Academy has been changed forever thanks to this insane battle, and it's clear that the heroes are going to have to go back to the drawing board when it comes to approaching the villainous collective that is tormenting their world. Though My Hero Academia hasn't officially crossed over with the heroes of the Marvel or DC Comic Book universes, these new covers imagine what heroes like Deku, Bakugo, Endeavor, and Hawks would have looked like if they were a part of Western comics!

(Photo: Studio Bones)

The Official Twitter Account for the My Hero Academia Exhibit that is opening in Japan posted the two "Special Leaf" issues that take the Kohei Horikoshi Shonen series and imagine it being released in Western comic book format for fans of the UA Academy universe:

Would you pick up a North American comic book version for My Hero Academia? What do you think the future holds for the heroes of UA Academy now that the War Arc has come to a close?