My Hero Academia Throwback Shows How Far Kohei Horikoshi's Art Has Come

Kohei Horikoshi has been working on the world of UA Academy for several years, and the My Hero Academia artist has certainly earned his retirement. Regularly stating how the hard work put into the manga series, Horikoshi's dedication ot his craft has improved his artwork in the past decade. Now, thanks to recreating an epic scene from earlier in the series, shonen fans are able to see just how Kohei has improved his artistic talents as the world of UA Academy prepares to say goodbye to Deku and his fellow Class 1-A students.

During the events of the anime's second season, the hero killer known as Stain was defeated. Unfortunately for the heroes, the villain's imprisonment caused several young antagonists to join up with the League of Villains, boosted by Stain's message. Two of the major additions to Shigaraki's gang were Toga and Dabi, with the blood-drinking villainess and the son of Endeavor aiming to tear down the world of heroes in favor of one where only strength mattered. During the events of the Final Arc playing out in the manga, both young evil-doers found themselves participating in what might be their final fights, bringing to a close their storylines that were a major part of the shonen superhero series.

Toga x Dabi Revisited

Overposed on the climactic battle featuring Shigaraki and Deku, looming shadows of Toga and Dabi loom large. As All For One and One For All clash for what might be the final time, several villains might have already fallen, but that doesn't mean that Hero Society is safe by any stretch of the imagination. Should Shigaraki defeat Izuku Midoriya, it seems unlikely that the other heroes will manage to take him down.

You can very easily tell that these are both drawn by Horikoshi…

but the over all structure improvement of his characters is crazy to see pic.twitter.com/JYLlpZjxa6 — ever (@DabisPoleDance) February 18, 2024

While the end might be nigh in the shonen's manga, the anime adaptation still has some big moments to tackle before the story of UA Academy wraps. Season Seven of My Hero Academia's television series is set to arrive this May, continuing to lay the groundwork for the series that has become a major mover and shaker in the anime world. At present, the series has yet to confirm if this upcoming anime season will be its last.

