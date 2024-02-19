My Hero Academia Reveals One For All's Biggest Sacrifice Yet

In the world of manga, shonen heroes are used to sacrifice, and no one knows that better than the stars of My Hero Academia. From limbs to life, the superhero series has put serious stakes on the table for its heroes. Now, it seems Deku has parted ways with a major piece of power, but the sacrifice was more than worth it.

The whole thing went down when My Hero Academia chapter 414 went live. It was their fans checked in with Izuku as he and the rest of the One For All vestiges chatted. The second user Kudo has elected to sacrifice himself by moving into Shigaraki's body. The past OFA user asked to do this because Kudo believed he could attack the villain from the inside out... and Deku agreed.

One For All sacrificed another part of its power this week, and it did so with permission. Previously, the quirk lost Hikage's Danger Sense ability in the heat of battle, so as you can imagine, Deku was not eager to lose Kudo's gif. After all, the user brought Gearshift to the equation. Now, Deku is down to OFA at its base as well as four other quirks. But if we had to guess, well – Deku will have to give up some more vestiges to strike at Shigaraki from within.

Clearly, the fight between Deku and Shigaraki is heating up for good reason. My Hero Academia has been working on its final act for more than a year now, and it has no signs of wrapping any time soon. The biggest thread hanging in My Hero Academia is Deku's fated showdown with Shigaraki. The hero is still determined to save Shigaraki from himself, but even Nana Shimura isn't sure it can be done. But of course, Deku is going to make it happen or die trying.

If you are not caught up with My Hero Academia, you can check out the manga on the Shonen Jump app. For more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life-a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That's right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered "quirk," Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that's not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world's most prestigious hero academies."

What do you think about this latest chapter of My Hero Academia? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!