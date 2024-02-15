My Hero Academia Arabic Dub Censors Bubble Girl's Revealing Outfit

My Hero Academia is a show that needs no introduction. For years now, the hit series has kept a tight hold on the anime fandom. With season seven in the works, all eyes are on Deku across the globe as some markets are catching up with his adventures. For instance, the anime's arabic dub just got to season four, and it rose some eyebrows online with its censored take on Bubble Girl.

If you will remember, My Hero Academia brought Bubble Girl center stage in season four, and we have Sir Nighteye to thank. The pro hero, who once acted as All Might's sidekick, happens to be Mario's mentor. When Deku is told to find an internship, he goes to Sir Nighteye's agency, and it is there Bubble Girl makes her debut.

(Photo: Reddit / The Caliphate AS)

As you can see above, the difference in Bubble Girl's look is easy to spot. In the original anime, Bubble Girl wears a very revealing outfit. Not only does her crop top highlight her bust, but Bubble Girl has his abs and shoulders on display. Even her shorts are somewhat unlaced, so little is left to the imagination here. My Hero Academia fans were quick to notice this when season four was released years ago, and now, it seems Spacetoon has given its spin on the risqué look.

After all, the Arabic dub puts Bubble Girl in a navy top that covers her from neck to navel. No part of the hero's stomach is exposed in this new dub. As for her tight shorts, Spacetoon changed Bubble Girl's outfit to feature a short skirt that does not hug her form. Honestly, the change isn't that severe, and Spacetoon did a solid job making Bubble Girl true to character with its edits.

Of course, this censorship issue is not a first for Spacetoon. Different markets have different censorship requirements and cultural norms. Spacetoon has been known to tone down overly sexual character designs for anime series, and My Hero Academia has been impacted before. Both Midnight and Mount Lady were censored by Spacetoon for network audiences, but uncensored footage of the heroines could be found on social media by locals. At this time, it doesn't seems like Bubble Girl was gifted any uncensored extras by Spacetoon. But of course, that could change as the character reappears throughout season four.

What do you think about this My Hero Academia edit? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!