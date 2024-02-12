My Hero Academia Season 7 Reveals New Key Visual

My Hero Academia season seven is on the horizon at last. If you did not realize, the hit superhero series is set to kickoff this May. When My Hero Academia returns with new episodes, all eyes will be on its pros as the War in Japan is heating up. And now, the anime just posted a new key visual featuring its go-to heroes.

As you can see below, the PLUS ULTRA visual puts All Might front and center in a smart suit. The skinny man look sturdy in the face of crisis, and he is leading the rest of his pro colleagues forward. To his left, we can see guys like Endeavor and Best Jeanist as well as Edgeshot. And to the right of All Might, Hawks can be seen without his usual respirator.

(Photo: Toho Company / Bones Inc.)

Of course, there are two other heroes to note in this visual. Aizawa can be seen next to Hawks, and he has on his usual eyepatch. The hero is also standing without any aid, so it seems his prosthetic foot is coming along nicely. That truth also applies to Mirko as the Rabbit Hero is sporting a running prostheses that matches her other bunny foot. With short hair to boot, Mirko can be seen with a sleek arm prosthetic, and you know Hatsume found a way to load the arm up with high-tech surprises.

If you are ready to reunite with My Hero Academia, season seven will go live on May 4th. In the meantime, you can catch up on the anime easily enough online. The show can be found on Hulu and Crunchyroll both subbed and dubbed. So for more info on My Hero Academia, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life-a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That's right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered "quirk," Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that's not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world's most prestigious hero academies."

What do you think about this latest My Hero Academia promo? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!