‘My Hero Academia’ Shares a Surprising Todoroki Moment

In the latest chapter of the My Hero Academia manga, Shoto Todoroki confronts Izuku Midoriya after the joint training exercises, and it's revealed that the fire-and-ice student's made a surprising decision.

SPOILERS for My Hero Academia Chapter 217 follow.

Specifically, Todoroki comments on how it appears that Izuku has two Quirks, just like Todoroki, but admits that he was "shocked" that Deku would hide something like that after previously encouraging Todoroki to embrace both sides of himself. Deku deflects and says he wasn't aware of the second aspect of his Quirk, but that it certainly seems to stem from the original.

And that's where things get interesting. Deku goes on to comment on Todoroki's use of his flames, and how he seems to really be getting the hang of them. Todoroki basically declines the compliment, admitting that he's not very good with them yet. As Todoroki notes that he needs to "keep aiming higher," the page turns to show Endeavor, Todoroki's father, noticing a text message from Todoroki about getting some training from the pro.

Specifically, Todoroki asks Endeavor for help with "Flashfire." While he doesn't elaborate, it would appear that he's referring to the power where Endeavor concentrates his flames into white-hot points of fire as seen in his fight with the Nomu High-End. If Todoroki were to master that, he'd certainly be an even more incredible force to behold given how well he can use his ice already.

What do you think? Are you excited to see Todoroki learn how to use his flames even better? Let us know in the comments!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he's eventually scouted by the world's best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.