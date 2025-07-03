Lord of Mysteries Release Schedule Explained: What Time Do New Episodes Drop?

Even with many exciting releases such as Season 2 of Dandadan, Kaiju No. 8, Sakamoto Days, My Dress Up Darling, and the debut of many highly anticipated new anime like Tougen Anki, Gachiakuta, and The Summer Hikaru Died, one particular series is proving to be the true sleeper hit of the Summer 2025 season, and it isn’t even a Japanese anime but a donghua. Lord of Mysteries has absolutely taken anime fans by storm, introducing many to the vibrant, unexplored realm of Chinese animation, and what a spectacular introduction it’s been.

From picturesque backgrounds to immersive worldbuilding, Crunchyroll’s new underrated fantasy series, Lord of Mysteries, is already showing plenty of promise. The series is already proving to be one that fans will want to keep an eye on for the weeks to come, and here’s everything fans need to know about Lord of Mysteries‘ release schedule, including when exactly new episodes air and how many episodes the series will have.

What Time Does Lord of Mysteries Release?

As per Crunchyroll’s release calendar, new episodes of Lord of Mysteries make their way to the platform every Friday at 8:00 PM Pacific Time (PST) and 11:00 PM Eastern Time (EST). As for fans of the series in the UK, new episodes of Lord of Mysteries air every Saturday at 4:00 AM BST.

The series technically airs in China on Tencent Video and WeTV at 10:00 AM CST or 7:00 PM PST, making its way to Crunchyroll an hour later, where it is available in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Oceania, the Middle East, North Africa, India and Southeast Asia with subtitles in 15 different languages. At present, there has been no update on when and if the series will be getting an English dub, and when fans can expect the dubbed version to release.

How Many Episodes of Lord of Mysteries Will There Be?

Lord of Mysteries is listed with a total of 13 episodes on WeTV, ensuring fans will be coming back for more for an entire cour. The series will also reportedly feature two special episodes, the nature of which remains a mystery until their release. That said, here’s a table with the entire release schedule for Season 1 of Lord of Mysteries.

Episode No. Release Date 1 June 28th – 8:00 PM PT/11:00 PM ET 2 June 28th – 8:00 PM PT/11:00 PM ET 3 July 4th – 8:00 PM PT/11:00 PM ET 4 July 11th – 8:00 PM PT/11:00 PM ET 5 July 18th – 8:00 PM PT/11:00 PM ET 6 July 25th – 8:00 PM PT/11:00 PM ET 7 August 1st – 8:00 PM PT/11:00 PM ET 8 August 8th – 8:00 PM PT/11:00 PM ET 9 August 15th – 8:00 PM PT/11:00 PM ET 10 August 22nd – 8:00 PM PT/11:00 PM ET 11 August 29th – 8:00 PM PT/11:00 PM ET 12 September 5th – 8:00 PM PT/11:00 PM ET 13 September 12th – 8:00 PM PT/11:00 PM ET

What is Lord of Mysteries About?

Based on the Chinese webnovel of the same name by Cuttlefish with well over 1400 chapters, Lord of Mysteries follows Zhou Mingrei, who finds himself transported to a curious, Victorian England-inspired, fantastical world as Klein Moretti, a history scholar with his own secrets to uncover. In this new world, individuals can attain supernatural, and even god-like abilities through potions and making their way through set Pathways, and Klein sets out on this journey himself, albeit with a bit of manipulation and conmanship involved. The series boasts a very intricately laid out world and power system, and while the premiere does leave fans a little dazed as they dive headfirst into the story with all its mysteries, Lord of Mysteries nonetheless holds plenty of promise and is a must-watch this season.

Source: Crunchyroll