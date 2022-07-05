My Hero Academia Creator Imagines Toga's Best School Life in New Sketch

My Hero Academia's creator has imagined the best school life of Himiko Toga's dreams with some fun new art to celebrate the franchise! The manga series is now working its way through the final battle between the heroes and villains, and unfortunately it likely means that the smaller character moments fans enjoyed earlier on won't be around for too much longer. There's less of an opportunity to slow things down as the series gets more intense than ever speeding towards the end. Which also means less of an opportunity to give the characters some of the moments fans want to see in action.

This is especially tragic for Toga as the peeks into her past have revealed that she's just a troubled girl who wanted to live a normal school life, but her quirk gave her violent urges that didn't quite fit in with regular society. It's why she seemed so drawn to Izuku Midoriya and Ochaco Uraraka, as they were living a life that she was envious of, but unfortunately there will likely be a bloody end to her current path in the series. But original My Hero Academia series creator Kohei Horikoshi has imagined an alternate world where she got along with Uraraka, Tsuyu Asui, and even pro hero Mirko in a school all their own. Check out the creator's special sketch below:

Celebrating both the release of My Hero Academia Volume 35 hitting shelves in Japan, and apologizing to fans for the fact that the manga release is going on a break this coming week, Horikoshi shared the sketch that imagines an entirely different take on the series that sees Toga getting along with the others in much the way she seemed to desire throughout the series thus far. With the series now gearing her up for her final battle against the young heroes, there's going to be a much different kind of moment between Toga and the others as it all comes to an end.

As for the anime, the series is hard at work with Season 6. My Hero Academia is officially set to return this October as part of the Fall 2022 anime schedule, and will be kicking off the Paranormal Liberation Front War. This had been the most intense arc of the series to date before the current final battle, so fans are in for quite a ride with Toga and the others going forward. How do you feel about Horikoshi's take on Toga's school life? Would you want to see this kind of happy ending for the villain? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!