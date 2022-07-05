My Hero Academia Art Brings Class 1-A Back to Pre-School

The heroes of Class 1-A have come a long way since My Hero Academia began under the watchful eye of creator Kohei Horikoshi, with their journey in UA Academy seeing them make leaps and bounds in a relatively short amount of time as they remain in the freshman class throughout the story. At certain points throughout the Shonen franchise, we were given brief glimpses of the earlier days of Midoriya's life as he functioned without a Quirk of his own and dealt with the bullying nature of Bakugo, with the assistant to Horikoshi sharing a new take on preschool 1-A.

Currently, the Final Arc of the Shonen series is playing out in the manga, with Class 1-A fighting against the forces of All For One, Shigaraki, and scores of villains that are all on board when it comes to destroying Hero Society as we know it. In the latest chapter of My Hero Academia's manga, Shigaraki attempts to explain how the world will be a better place if Hero Society comes to an end, with Bakugo revealing his advanced new tech that has amplified his Quirk to a wild degree. With a number of fights having already come to an end, things are looking good for the heroes but the biggest fight between Midoriya and Shigaraki is still waiting right around the corner.

Yoshinori, the assistant to Kohei Horikoshi, hasn't been shy about sharing unique takes on some of the biggest heroes of the Shonen franchise, with the artist sharing a number of new takes on the "preschool" versions of Class 1-A and what they might have looked like had they encountered the current events of the series at a much younger age:

As it stands, Kohei Horikoshi hasn't made any hints that My Hero Academia will continue in any shape or form following the conclusion of the Final Arc of the series. In a recent blurb, Horikoshi stated that he might try his hand at a horror manga, though details about this potential story are few and far between at this point.

What do you think of these new takes on Class 1-A during their preschool years? Where would you want to see a My Hero Academia sequel go in the future?