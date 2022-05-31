My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Unleashes Tokoyami and Jiro's Best Scene Yet

✖

My Hero Academia has surprisingly unleashed one of Fumikage Tokoyami and Kyoka Jiro's best scenes in the series yet with the final moments of the newest chapter of the series! The final war between the heroes and villains is now running at full stream, and the previous chapter of the manga had settled the final fight between Shoto Todoroki and Dabi. That means that it's now time to check into each of the other battles across the country, and it was teased that we would now get to see the full fight between All For One and Endeavor's group of pro heroes next.

It was teased that the main brunt of the fight against All For One would mainly involve both Hawks and Endeavor since only the top two heroes would be able to stand a real chance against the powerful villain (while making sure to keep him from absorbing more quirks during the fight). But as the fight between the two begins, it was soon revealed that more young heroes have made their way to the battlefield as both Tokoyami and Jiro swoop in to save Endeavor at a critical moment.

Chapter 354 of My Hero Academia kicks off the fight with Endeavor and Hawks against All For One, and the villain is trying his best to prod Endeavor and somehow get under skin. Using the fight between Shoto and Dabi as leverage, All For One has been doing his best to create openings in the hero to land critical hits. As Hawks notes, it's the same strategy that injured All Might and soon both Endeavor and Hawks almost get completely taken in by this strategy until Tokoyami and Jiro fly in to save them.

As Endeavor is injured and taken out of the fight for a moment, All For One uses that opportunity to launch one major attack at Hawks as the hero is no longer fast enough to dodge in time. Out of options, it's soon revealed that Tokoyami has flown Jiro over and she used her Heartbeat Wall technique to form a wall of sound to save Hawks from All For One's attack. Though these kids were told to avoid the fight, they have come to the rescue anyway as Tokoyami is doing his best to keep Hawks alive.

Now All For One is pointing all of his aggression at them, so it remains to be seen whether or not they can hold out for long. But what do you think? How do you feel about Tokoyami and Jiro's save? What do you think of their chances against All For One? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!