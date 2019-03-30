‘My Hero Academia: Two Heroes’ is Now Out on Blu-ray, DVD

My Hero Academia fans are currently waiting for the launch of its fourth season, and the series will even be seeing the release of its next big movie later this year. This is in response to the incredible success of the first film, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, which is now out on Blu-ray and DVD. Originally premiering in Japan last August, with limited screenings in other regions on September 25, 2018, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes became the 10th highest grossing anime film ever.

Now fans can watch it in their home as many times as they want to, and in both English and Japanese language dubs. There’s even an interview with the English cast of the series as one of the special features.

If you’re interested, you can order the Blu-ray right here with a discount of 43%. The film outperformed releases like The Nun and The Predator the week of its limited release, and won the 2018 Golden Issue Award for Best Anime Movie from ComicBook.com. The film is officially described as such:

“After the end of the climatic Final Exams, the U.A. Class members head off to their school field trip for Summer break. However, before they head off to the school field trip, All Might and Deku accept an invitation from someone to go abroad to a floating and mobile manmade city, called ‘I Island.’ All researchers in the world, from both East and West, are gathered in this place, known as the Hollywood of Science, where they research quirks as well as hero supplemental items at the special ‘I Expo’ convention that is currently being held on the island.

This is where Deku meets the quirkless girl, Melissa. Melissa also is like him, quirkless. Deku is able to connect with Melissa by recalling when he too was quirkless. During that time, suddenly, despite an iron wall of security surrounding the island, the system is breached by a villain who hacked into it! The people living on the island are all taken hostage! Now, the Hero Association needs to act quickly to deploy their unshakeable ‘Plan’ or else―! The only person who can grasp that key, is none other than the Number One Hero, All Might!”

