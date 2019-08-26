My Hero Academia Introduces Teenaged Midnight

My Hero Academia’s spin-off, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, has been steadily building up to a huge new story, and it recently got the attention of fans for tying in a crucial part of the main series by beginning a new arc looking back on Aizawa’s life before becoming a pro hero. This arc has already filled in some major gaps such as fully revealing the mysterious Shirakumo Aizawa didn’t want to talk about too much in the main series, along with younger versions of the pros.

The latest chapter of the series revealed another look at a young pro hero, Midnight, and showed that she was much more of an exhibitionist than in her current pro hero days. She’s also got a pretty deep connection with Aizawa’s pro hero career.

In Chapter 60 of Vigilantes, the young Aizawa, Present Mic, and Shirakumo have their teachers concerned about their pro futures. When they’re relaxing on the school’s rooftop, the young Midnight appears to talk with them. At this point in Aizawa’s life, Midnight is in her third year and is already in the midst of hero work studies. She’s got a very revealing costume, and it’s so revealing in fact that outfits like her lead to a law that heroes can’t show that much skin.

Midnight soon ends up taking care of the small cat Aizawa had stumbled on before, and even gives it a name. But that’s not the most important thing about her inclusion in this arc as she soon reveals that her current boss will take in “anyone,” and knows that they’ll be a good fit for her current work study. While Present Mic has found a battle oriented agency, Aizawa and Shirakumo are left with no other option to explore but this one.

With the younger Aizawa arc, new character Shirakumo, and now this look at the younger Midnight, it’s clear that this spin-off is gearing up for some major reveals and might change the way fans look at Aizawa in the main series. If you have never heard of this series, now is the best time to jump in! My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is a spin-off series based on original concepts from Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia.

The series written by Hideyuki Furuhashi and illustrated by Betten Court and is based on original concepts by My Hero Academia series creator Kohei Horikoshi. You can currently read new chapters of the series at Viz Media for free at the link here, and the entire back catalog with a Shonen Jump subscription. My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is officially described as such:

“My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is set in a superpowered society, where there is nothing ordinary about evil anymore. Heroes, trained and licensed to protect and defend the public against supervillains, stand above all the rest. Not everyone can be a hero, however, and there are those who would use their powers to serve the people without legal sanction. But do they fight for justice in the shadows, or for reasons known only to themselves? Whatever they fight for, they are called… vigilantes.”