My Hero Academia: Are There More Traitors at Izuku’s School?

My Hero Academia has finally revealed the identity of the purported traitor that has been hiding out in U.A. Academy through the series thus far, but with as careful as All For One is the bigger question is whether or not there’s only one traitor hiding out in the school. Could there be more? As the Final Act of Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga series continues speeding towards its end, the heroes and villains are getting ready for what is likely going to be the final war breaking out in the series as a whole.

The fight between All For One, Tomura Shigaraki, and Star and Stripe ended up buying the heroes some precious time as Shigaraki’s body recovers from the unexpected setbacks caused by New Order’s final act. All For One then revealed that while his first plan had been delayed and their current fusion has been set back just a little, it’s time to enact one of the many other contingency plans that he has been putting in place for any eventual outcome by activating his traitor within U.A. Academy. But, with such a strategist like All For One it wouldn’t make sense for there to only be one traitor.

Chapter 335 of the series sees All For One explain to Dabi that while his current plan might have gone off the rails, he has been planning a number of different routes to his end goal. He explains that he starts planning years, and even decades in advance so that he can use a certain contingency plan in order to eventually get to the route that leads to his end goal. He boasts that as part of this planning means he has “friends to spare” and the final moments of the chapter reveal that he’s referring to the traitorous Toru Hagakure.

But “friends” is an interesting word to use here. Because while it could just be All For One coyly adding some flavor to his speech, it also could be tied into the various plans and routes he had mentioned before. It would make sense for this villain to have more than one plant within U.A. Academy, and it’s likely that they wouldn’t know about one another in this case. There are still several mysteries that need to be solved about the traitor such as why All For One had such quick access to the young Shirakumo’s body, and this wouldn’t make much sense for Hagakure to be the one who passed it along because she’s such a young plant in the school.

For as much planning as All For One says he does, it wouldn't make sense for there to really only be one person within U.A. Academy to be on the villains side. But what do you think? Could there be more than one traitor hiding within Izuku's school?