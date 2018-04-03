New ‘My Hero Academia’ Volume May Be The Best Yet

Warning! Spoilers for the My Hero Academia manga below!

Although the My Hero Academia manga has just kicked off its latest arc, Culture Festival, with bang but fans are still feeling the effects of the last arc in which Izuku Midoriya was involved in a huge battle.

Volume 18 of the series is set to release in Japan, and it just might be the best volume series yet as it not only contains the climax of the Internship arc but the cover pays tribute to its huge final battle.

The cover for Volume 18 features a color version of the final battle of the Internship arc in which Izuku (clinging tight to Eri as she’s erasing the damaging effects of Midoriya’s 100% strength) fought a completely overpowered Overhaul, the main villain of the arc.

The Internship arc of the series is a highly regarded by fans as the arc contains plenty of darker moments of death, villains and heroes clashing with one another, and Izuku had his greatest fight in the series to date. The final battle somehow even tops the previous big battle of the series, All Might vs. All For One.

If you want to know more about the upcoming season before it releases, the series recently released a new trailer showing off much of the upcoming arc of the season. The returning third season of the series is set to adapt the School Trip arc, which follows the students of Class 1-A head to a forest in order to bring the control of their Quirks to a new level.

Suddenly, the League of Villains attacks in order to kidnap one of the students and Midoriya and the others must think quickly on their feet in order to survive. But recent clues from the most recent poster of the season teases that it could beyond this into the Hideout Raid arc.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: The Movie – The Two Heroes, is set to open August 3. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before.

Funimation has also unannounced an unprecedented distribution in the West as they have partnered with the series to release the English dub of the series at the same time the Japanese language release of the episode becomes available.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.