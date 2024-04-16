My Hero Academia Volume 40 Is Out and Changes a Ton of Stuff

As My Hero Academia's seventh season arrival is nigh, the final arc of the franchise is well underway in the shonen's manga series. While the initial debut of manga chapters has shown Kohei Horikoshi at his best, writing and drawing UA Academy's last battle against All For One and Shigaraki, that doesn't mean the artist won't make changes to recent releases. As manga readers have spotted, the fortieth volume of the manga made some big changes from the original printing of My Hero Academia.

The volume in question has some major moments from the final arc of the series, so be forewarned that we'll be diving into spoiler territory with this one. Despite All Might no longer having the strength of One For All at his beck and call, he was able to be a part of the final arc's battlefield by slapping on a suit of armor that helped him go toe-to-toe with All For One. On top of these dangerous battles taking place in the present, readers were also given a look into the origin story of All For One. As dark and demented as the major villain of the series is, it should come as no surprise that his origin story is quite disturbing.

All For One's Armored Up Session Sees Some Changes

The latest volume of My Hero Academia doesn't make any changes to the story itself, but rather, it makes some tweaks to the art from Kohei Horikoshi and his assistants. Luckily, one fan was able to compile some of the big changes made to the recent compilation. When these events do hit the small screen, they are sure to send shockwaves through the anime world.

On May 4th, the final arc's beginning will hit the screen, though My Hero Academia fans are left wondering how many more seasons the franchise has left in the chamber. Most likely, the eighth season will be its last, though considering Horikoshi has yet to state how many chapters are left in the manga, who is to say? This summer will also see the release of the fourth movie of the shonen franchise, My Hero Academia: You're Next, pitting the young heroes against a familiar threat in "Dark Might".

