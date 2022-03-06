Will My Hero Academia Bring Back the Other Hero Schools for the Final War?

My Hero Academia’s manga has officially kicked off the final battle between the heroes and villains with its latest chapters, and now one of the major questions the series needs to answer before it’s all over is whether or not we will get to see the other Hero Schools making a return in the future. The series has been building towards this final battle ever since Kohei Horikoshi kicked off the Final Act of the series some time ago, but while huge it’s also felt relatively small regardless of how much danger Japan as a whole has been put into.

One of the ways the series could remedy this is by capitalizing on all the work Horikoshi has already put into building its hero world through events like the Hero License Exam arc and the Supplemental Lesson arc, and fully reintroducing either the hero students or the pro hero teachers from Shiketsu and Ketsubutsu High Schools. With recent teases that the conflict has reached the borders of these other schools’ regions, now would be the perfect time to reintroduced these fighters as the country of Japan falls into chaos in the coming chapters.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s not as if the manga has forgotten about these other characters as fans have gotten returns from certain Ketsbutsu students during the early stages of the Final Act, but there have yet to be any major returns from the characters who played an even bigger role in the series like Camie Utsushimi or Inasa Yoarashi so far. These extra hero students don’t need to play a huge part in the final battle, but having all of these forces gather will further reflect just how “final” this last battle between the heroes and villains actually is.

There’s a good chance we’ll actually get to see them, however, as part of the heroes’ grand plan for the villains was to split them up through various warp portals opened by Monoma’s copied quirk powers, and thus we have yet to see where all of the villains were sent after they fell through the portals. It could very well showcase some villains popping up in the Shiketsu and Ketsubutsu regions, or we can even see them helping in the aftermath. Either way, those are still major forces left untapped by the series so far.

Given how the Hero License Exam emphasized how all of the heroes would need to work together against the villains, it certainly seems weird that we have yet to actually see it, right? What do you think? Are you hoping to see the other hero schools make their return during My Hero Academia’s final war? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!