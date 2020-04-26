My Hero Academia: How to Get Season One for Free

✖

My Hero Academia is one of those anime reigning atop the fandom, and you can get its first season for free if you happen to have a certain gaming console. The PlayStation Network made the anime's first season available for free so long as you have an account. There could be no better timing for the deal as the anime's fourth season just came to an end. With fans eager to do a rewatch, this PSN offer gives My Hero Academia fans a marathon game plan while giving newcomers an entry point to the superhero show.

PlayStation is currently offering My Hero Academia Season One completely for free through the PlayStation Network store! Unfortunately there is no direct link to the season, but in order to nab it for yourself simply search "My Hero Academia" in the store and pull up the HD version of Season One. Here's an example from @Wario64 on Twitter:

My Hero Academia (Season 1) is free on US PSN pic.twitter.com/wu6fDIIlHe — Wario64 (@Wario64) April 25, 2020

This includes the 13 episode first season of the anime with both and English subtitled and English dubbed release. For those looking to potentially purchase seasons after, the other 4 seasons are currently discounted on the PlayStation Store as well. There's no clear indication of how long this sale will last, so act fast if you want to check out some free anime! But if you'd rather stream the series, you can currently find it on FunimationNOW, Hulu, and Crunchyroll.

Season 1 of the series is where the juggernaut first began as the world was introduced to Izuku Midoriya. Midoriya is a boy living in a world where superpowers and heroes are commonplace, yet he was born with no powers of his own. Despite that, Midoriya dreams of becoming the number one hero and following in the footsteps of his idol, All Might. Bumping into All Might one day, Midoriya soon learns that he can actually become a hero, inherit All Might's power and responsibility, and follow his dreams!

