Did ‘My Hero Academia’ Just Reveal Its Traitorous Problem?

My Hero Academia has just wrapped the first arc of its third season, School Trip, after the League of Villains’ Vanguard Action Squad successfully kidnapped both Bakugo and pro-hero Ragdoll from the U.A. Academy forest boot camp.

As the heroes try to figure out how the villains were aware of their location, they also bring up the fact that a traitor just might be among their group.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As the pro-heroes discuss the situation at U.A. Academy, Present Mic brings up the fact that there just might be a traitor in the midst since they should have been the only ones aware of where the forest boot camp was and thus only one of them could have leaked the information to them.

The though ot a traitor makes sense to the rest of the series given the last League of Villains showing during the Unforeseen Simulation Joint arc where the villains also figured out that the U.A. Academy students would be there at that time. Though there are no clues as to who the traitor may be just yet, it does breed a sense of distrust among the heroes.

This distrust is definitely part of the League of Villains’ plan, as the Principal even says that none of the pro-heroes could definitively remove themselves from suspicion as there are no others that could corroborate their testimony.

Fans just saw as the third season of the series adapt the School Trip arc, the students of Class 1-A head to a forest in order to bring the control of their Quirks to a new level. The League of Villains attacks in order to kidnap one of the students, and unfortunately were successful.

But now the stage is set for the next arc, “Hideout Raid,” in which pro-heroes (and a few U.A. Academy students) attack the base of the League of Villains in order to rescue Bakugo. The added threat of a traitor just makes all the proceedings even worse, frankly.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: The Movie – The Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.