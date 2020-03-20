Why Do Fans Call My Hero Academia ‘BHA’?

My Hero Academia is easily one of the most popular anime franchises in the world today, so why is that so many people seem to refer to it as “BHA” online? The series, which first began in 2014 from creator Kohei Horikoshi, follows the adventures of Midoriya “Deku” Izuku as he relies on the super powers that were given to him by his idol/mentor named All Might. Joining Class 1-A as a part of the prestigious UA Academy, the students attempt to become heroes in a world where the population each has super powers of their own!

In Japan, My Hero Academia is known as “Boku No Hiro Academia”, which of course translates into the franchise name that we have come to know and love throughout the years. Obviously, in order to make the series a little more palatable to English speakers, the translated name of “My Hero Academia” was used in the West in order to navigate past any potential confusion. Fans online however will often refer to it as “BHA” online in order to harken back to its original name among fans of the adventures of Midoriya and company.

My Hero Academia itself has taken the world by storm this year, 2020, with the fourth season chronicling the heroes’ battle against Overhaul as well as their participation in the Cultural Festival Arc, stalked by the grey haired villain that goes by Gentle Criminal! Though the recent threat has seemingly been wrapped up, we’ll have to see if there are any other surprises that the young heroes must face before the end of the fourth season!

Meanwhile, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising was recently released into theaters and has been doing a great job in terms of box office receipts! The second feature length film of the franchise follows Class 1-A as they attempt to save an island from the nefarious machinations of the new villain Nine, touted as the “heir apparent” to One For All and having the powers to live up to the name. As the story of “BHA” continues across a number of different mediums, it’s clear that the anime will continue to have a bright future as it attempts to go “Plus Ultra”!

