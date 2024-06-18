McDonald's Teams Up With Kiki's Delivery Service for Special Promo

McDonald's is no stranger to collaborating with different anime projects, and a special new promo has taken it to the next level with a team up with Kiki's Delivery Service! Kiki's Delivery Service might have been originally a novel written by Eiko Kadono, but there's a good chance that fans will likely recognize it more as one of the most notable Studio Ghibli animated films written and directed by Hayao Miyazaki. In fact, it's still celebrated to this day thanks to how big of an impact the film would have on Miyazaki's later works on both fans and the creator himself.

McDonald's Japan has had fun collaborations with the likes of Godzilla, Detective Conan, and more while even going as far as to produce its own anime as part of a special event in the United States as well. But the company recently debuted a quiet new take on Kiki's Delivery Service with a series of short animations showcasing the classic in a whole new way. Naturally, there's a bit of a McDonald's touch as well to take it over the top. You can check out McDonald's Japan's Kiki's Delivery Service animations below.

What Is Kiki's Delivery Service?

Originally making its debut as a novel written by Eiko Kadono back in 1985, Kiki's Delivery Service was picked up for an adaptation by Studio Ghibli with an animated film produced, written and directed by Hayao Miyazaki. It went on to become one of the most popular films in the company's history, and still has its own spot in many anime fans' hearts despite the many stellar works that have been released by Studio Ghibli in the years since Kiki's Delivery Service first hit theaters.

If you wanted to check out the film for yourself, Kiki's Delivery Service is now available for streaming exclusively with Max along with Studio Ghibli's other films (with a recently extended exclusivity deal as well). As for what to expect from its story, Kiki's Delivery Service is teased as such, "From the legendary Studio Ghibli, creators of Spirited Away and Ponyo, and Academy Award-winning director Hayao Miyazaki, comes the beloved coming-of-age story of a resourceful young witch who uses her broom to create a delivery service, only to lose her gift of flight in a moment of self-doubt."