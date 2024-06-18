Look Back Debuts Rolling Stone Cover Ahead of Premiere

Look Back is getting ready for its premiere in Japan later this month, and the new movie is gracing the cover of Rolling Stone Japan to help celebrate! Chainsaw Man series creator Tatsuki Fujimoto got a lot of attention when he released some new one-shot stories during a hiatus period for Chainsaw Man. One of these ended up being such a hit with Shueisha's Shonen Jump magazine that now it's getting a full anime adaptation coming to theaters this Summer. With Look Back making its debut, it's also getting a ton of attention in its own right.

Look Back will be hitting theaters later this June (and getting its U.S. premiere screening during Anime Expo later this July), and to celebrate the movie taking on Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga has actually gotten half of the double cover planned for the upcoming Rolling Stone Japan magazine release this August. Sharing the cover with musician Awich, this is a huge occasion for anime fans as Look Back has gotten some mainstream recognition for such a small project. Check out the Rolling Stone cover below.

(Photo: Look Back's Fujino and Kyomoto on the cover of Rolling Stone Japan - Shueisha / Rolling Stone Japan)

Look Back Movie Release Date

Look Back will be releasing across theaters in Japan beginning on June 28th, but has yet to announce its international release plans as of the time of this publication. Featuring an original story from Chainsaw Man creator Tatsuki Fujimoto, Look Back will be written, directed, and with character designs provided by Kiyotaka Oshiyama for Studio Durian. Music will be composed by Haruka Nakamura, who also performs the theme song for the film, "Light song" together with singer urara. Yumi Kawai and Mizuki Yoshida are headlining the cast as the two main leads, Fujino and Kyomoto respectively.

With a run time of one hour and two minutes, Avex Pictures teases what to expect from Look Back as such, "Fujino, a fourth-grade student, serializes a four-panel manga in the school newspaper. Her classmates praise her work, but one day, her teacher tells her that they want to publish a four-panel manga by Kyomoto, a classmate who doesn't attend school. The connection between the two girls is their earnest passion for manga. However, one day, an event shatters everything... A gripping and breathtaking coming-of-age story begins."

Look Back's original one-shot story first debuted with Shueisha in 2021, and is now licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. You can find the physical release on shelves, and the digital release with the Shonen Jump app or Shueisha's MangaPlus service.