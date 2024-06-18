One Piece Preview Hypes Luffy vs. Seraphim Fight

One Piece's anime will soon be returning to its regularly scheduled programming, and the promo for the next episode of the series is setting up for a major battle between Luffy and the Seraphim! One Piece took a week off from the events of the Egghead Arc to instead air a special new episode revisiting the new Four Emperors, but now it's time for the anime to continue with new material as it gets right back into the thick of the now unfolding chaos throughout Dr. Vegapunk's future island laboratory. And unfortunately for Luffy and Zoro, they're now squaring off against the Seraphim.

But making matters complicated is the fact that they currently have both Lucci and Kaku in handcuffs (thanks to Stussy's efforts), and thus need to protect them while fighting off against these military weapons. Lucci offered to form a temporary truce with Luffy and Zoro in the previous episode (only to be hilariously turned down), but it seems like the Seraphim's continued assault will see Luffy making the tough decision to fully team up with their enemies. You can check out the promo for One Piece Episode 1109 below.

How to Watch One Piece Episode 1109

One Piece Episode 1109 is titled "A Tough Decision! An Unusual United Front!" and the promo for the episode teases it as such, "Luffy and his crew are on the defensive against the onslaught from the Seraphim! In a desperate situation, Luffy makes a surprising decision to confront the difficult enemies. The Straw Hats and CP-0. An unconventional alliance transcending their rivalry now forms!" Premiering in Japan on Sunday, June 23rd (and Saturday, June 22nd internationally), One Piece Episode 1109 will be streaming with both Crunchyroll and Netflix.

If you wanted to go back and check out more of the One Piece anime from the very beginning (along with various OVAs, movies, and other specials), you can find the entire back catalog streaming with Crunchyroll with both Japanese and English language dubbed audio. You can also find the newest chapters of the One Piece manga (with the three most recent chapters being available for free) with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library if you wanted to read ahead to see what's coming next for the Egghead Arc instead of waiting for more of the anime.

With the Egghead Arc heating up, now is the perfect time to jump in! Check out all of our coverage for One Piece's anime and manga releases!