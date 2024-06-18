Ninja Kamui Season 2 Announced

Ninja Kamui is now in the works on Season 2 according to an announcement hidden within the Ninja Kamui: Shinobi Origins launch celebration! Ninja Kamui was an entirely original anime series produced by Adult Swim and Warner Bros. that made its debut last year, and ended up being one of the most popular series released on Adult Swim and Max overall. The first season came and went without any word on whether or not there would be more in the works, but now it's been announced that Ninja Kamui Season 2 is indeed in production for a release some time in the future!

Ninja Kamui is now celebrating the official launch of the video game based on the anime, Ninja Kamui: Shinobi Origins, on Nintendo Switch, and the press release launched on Business Wire for the occasion also comes with the announcement that Season 2 is now in the works. Joseph Chou, CEO of Sola Entertainment, said the following about the anime's future, "NINJA KAMUI anime series has become the most viewed anime ever in the history of both Adult Swim & MAX...We hope this game will continue to entertain the fans around the world while we work on Season 2 of the anime. BE THE NINJA!"

Ninja Kamui Season 2 Release Date

Ninja Kamui Season 2 has yet to be confirmed on Adult Swim's side of things, but the production company behind it all is indeed moving forward with new episodes. It's yet to also be revealed what potential release date or window the anime will launch in, but that means there's plenty of time to go back and check out the first season while we wait. You can now find all 12 episodes of Ninja Kamui Season 1 now streaming exclusively with Max.

"Ninja Kamui follows Joe Higan who is a Nukenin – a former ninja who escaped his clan and is hiding from his violent past in rural America with his family. One night, he is ambushed by a team of assassins from his former organization who exact a bloody retribution on Joe and his family for betraying their ancient code. Rising from his seeming "death," Joe will re-emerge as his former self – Ninja Kamui – to avenge his family and friends. Kamui is a 21st century ninja, a shadowy anachronism who pits his ancient skills against high-tech weaponry with brutal finesse. He must face off against trained assassins, combat cyborgs, and rival ninjas to bring down the very clan that made him."

